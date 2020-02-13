Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 16:16

A YOUNG MAN KILLED IN A SHOOTING AT SOORIYAWEWA IN HAMBANTOTA

A young man was killed in a shooting that took place inside a house at Hambantota – Sooriyawewa – Baddewewa.



The Police said the shooting took place this morning and the injured young man died when he was being admitted to Sooriyawewa Hospital.



The deceased in the incident is a young man of 27 years of age and information has been revealed that the shooting had been carried out by one of his brothers over a conflict regarding money.



The suspect has fled the area and investigations are underway to arrest him.