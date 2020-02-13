Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 16:17

RAINS IN SEVERAL AREAS OF THE ISLAND, THIS EVENING

Rains will be experienced in the Western, Eastern, Uva, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces as well as the districts of Galle, Matara and Hambantota this evening, the Meteorology Department said.



At the same time, in a statement issued the Department says that the speed of wind in sea areas from Galle to Hambantota through Pottuvil and Mannar to Puttalam through Colombo could increase up to 60 kilometers per hour.