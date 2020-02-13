Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 17:15

A PASSENGER SHIP REJECTED BY FIVE COUNTRIES DUE TO THE FEAR OF THE KOVID-19 VIRUS TO ANCHOR AT CAMBODIA

1,455

Views

The MS Westerdam passenger ship which was rejected by 5 ports has been permitted to enter the Sihanoukville Port – Cambodia.



It is of significance that Cambodia thus permitted this ship to anchor, subsequent to have been rejected and turned back by Thailand, Taiwan, Guam, Philippines and Japan for fear that the Kovid-19 virus will spread.



This ship left Hong Kong on 1 February carrying 1455 passengers and a staff of 802 on a cruise of 14 days, foreign reports said.