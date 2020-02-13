Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 16:35

ANOTHER 15,000 PERSONS INFECTED WITH THE CORONA VIRUS IN THE HUBEI PROVINCE

Another 15,000 persons have been reported to have contracted the Corona Virus or the Kovid-19 Virus in the Hubei province.



Chinese media said that accordingly, a steep rise of those infected with the virus is being shown in the Hubei province.



48,206 infected with the virus have been reported from this province as of now and Health Officials of the province said that a new method is being used to diagnose the disease.