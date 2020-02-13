Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 17:48

Police tells court Judge Pilapitiya cannot be arrested without legal advice

The OIC of the Colombo Crimes Division informed the Court today that he has not yet received necessary legal advice to arrest the interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya.



The case regarding telephone conversations between MP Ranjan Ramanayake and interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya was taken for hearing before Nugegoda Additional Magistrate H.U.K. Pelpola.



The Colombo Crimes Division OIC Neville De Silva said that since he has not received any legal instructions so far, he is not ready to obtain an arrest warrant on Judge Pilapitiya today as well.



Anyhow, the Attorney General’s Department informed the Court yesterday that the Acting IGP is not taking any action regarding this incident based on instructions issued by the Attorney General.



A President Counsel, Ali Sabri, who appeared for High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya stated that the chairman of the Bar Association president counsel Kalinga Indratissa has informed him and another 5 president counsels to look into this case and report the facts to him.



Later, Nugegoda Magistrate ordered to call the case again on February 26th.