Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:38

UNP National Organiser says heart symbol is sarcastic

1,232

Views

MP Nalin Bandara states that the UNP New alliance will contest under the heart symbol unless the UNP allows it to contest under the elephant symbol.



He was addressing a media conference held at the Opposition Leader’s Office this afternoon.



However, MP Naveen Dissanayake said that the heart symbol is sarcastic.



He was addressing a media conference held at the UNP Headquarters, Sirikotha.