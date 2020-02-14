Japan confirms its first COVID-19 death - Total number of deaths increased to 1489

Friday, 14 February 2020 - 8:07

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei province rose by 116.

The commission did not disclose the total number of deaths from the newly identified virus, which stood at 1,489.

Of the new deaths, 88 occurred in the provincial capital of Wuhan, where the flu-like virus is believed to have originated late last year.

A further 4,823 cases had been detected in Hubei, taking the total in the province to 51 thousand 986.

A woman in her 80s has become the first person with the COVID-19 to die in Japan.

The case comes as Japan deals with more than 200 confirmed infections from a quarantined cruise ship that has been moored off the coast since early February.

The World Health Organization says Coronavirus cases are not rising dramatically outside China despite a spike in Hubei province.

The only exception was on a cruise liner docked in Japan, where 44 new cases were reported, bringing the total there to 218.