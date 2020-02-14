46+WOMEN+WHO+SUFFERED+HARASSMENT+IN+KUWAIT+RETURN+TO+THE+ISLAND

Friday, 14 February 2020 - 10:07

Forty six women who went for domestic service to the State of Kuwait and were subject to various types of harassment returned to the island at dawn today on Sri Lankan Airlines Aircraft UL 230.



These women who were sent back to the country by the Sri Lankan Ambassadors office in Kuwait are residents of different areas of the island.

Meanwhile, our Hiru Airport Correspondent said that there was a disabled woman among them as well. Subsequent to arrival in the island these women were taken over by the Foreign Employment Bureau and sent to their respective homes.