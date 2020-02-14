OIC+OF+DUMMALASURIYA+TO+THE+PRESIDENTIAL+COMMISSION+TODAY

Friday, 14 February 2020 - 10:37

Officer-In-Charge of the Dummalasuriya Police, Chief Inspector of Police Athula Kumara Gamage has been summoned to the Presidential Commission of inquiry probing the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday.

Prior to the Easter Sunday bomb blasts an attack too place on a Mosque in the Dummalasuriya Police Division and investigations into this incident were conducted by the Dummalasuriya Police.

At the same time a suspect who had contact with Zaharan Hashim who carried out the Easter Sunday attacks was taken into custody by the Dummalasuriya Police and two of his assistants who were arrested by the same Police station were handed over to the CID, it is reported.