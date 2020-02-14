SINGHIMALE+FIRE+HAS+BEEN+DOUSED

Friday, 14 February 2020 - 11:11

The fire that broke out in the mountain forest reserve of Hatton – Singhimale has been doused by now. A Bell 212 helicopter belonging to the Airforce was used to control the fire yesterday.

The Disaster Management Center said that more than 25 acres of land have been destroyed due to the fire.

The fire that broke out in this same forest reserve three days ago was doused by the Police and residents of the area together.

With the prevailing dry weather the fire spread rapidly and investigations have been launched to find out whether the fire erupted due to human activity.