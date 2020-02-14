Ranil+and+Sajith+summon+party+supporters+to+separate+venues+at+the+same+time

Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:09

UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa have summoned party representatives to two separate venues at the same time.

Accordingly, non-parliamentary electoral organizers have been called by the Opposition Leader to the parliament complex while a group of local government representatives has been called by the party leader to Sirikotha.

The meeting at Sirikotha has already started while the meeting at the parliament complex to be chaired by the Opposition Leader within a short time.

In addition, Sajith Premadasa chaired another meeting of UNP MPs at the parliament complex this morning.

However, the representatives of the Ranil faction, including Naveen Dissanayake, John Amaratunga and Vajira Abeywardana have not participated in the meeting as yet.

Meanwhile, the committee appointed by the two factions to finalize about a party symbol is scheduled to meet at 2.30 pm today.

Meanwhile, political sources stated that MP Kumara Welgama had discussions with Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa to obtain nominations under the latter’s alliance.