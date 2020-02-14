33+returned+from+Wuhan+brought+to+Army+Headquarters+before+discharge

Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:10

The 33 Sri Lankans who returned from Wuhan were discharged after completing the 13 day quarantine at the Diyatalawa army camp today.

The group is scheduled to meet the Acting Chief of Defence and Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva at the Akuregoda Army headquarters.

In addition, the group will face the media at the Akuregoda Army headquarters before they leave for their homes.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei province rose by 116.

The commission did not disclose the total number of deaths from the newly identified virus, which stood at 1,489.

Of the new deaths, 88 occurred in the provincial capital of Wuhan, where the flu-like virus is believed to have originated late last year.

A further 4,823 cases had been detected in Hubei, taking the total in the province to 51 thousand 986.

A woman in her 80s has become the first person with the COVID-19 to die in Japan.

Australia announced a ban on travellers from China would extend for at least a week beyond Saturday's planned deadline, as the death toll from the COVID-19 soared.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government would maintain "entry restriction on foreign nationals who have recently been in mainland China" for a further week "to protect Australians from the risk of coronavirus".