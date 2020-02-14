Friday, 14 February 2020 - 14:20

CHARGES AT THE TOWERHALL AND ELPHINSTONE THEATERS REDUCED FOR ARTISTES

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that it has been decided by the government to reduce charges being levied from artistes for rehearsals at the Towerhall and Elphinstone theatres.



He made this comment while addressing at the Elphinstone Theater in Colombo, the Radio State Awards Ceremony held last night.