THE+INAUGURAL+MEETING+OF+THE+WIGNESHWARAN+ALLIANCE+TO+BE+HELD+TODAY

Friday, 14 February 2020 - 14:35

The inaugural meeting of the Tamil People’s National Front under the leadership of former Chief Minister of the Northern Province, C. V. Wigneshwaran is scheduled to be held at his house in Jaffna, this evening.



This was stated by former Northern Provincial Council Member M. K. Sivajilingam.

Expressing his views to the Hiru News Division he said the tasks that have to be achieved on behalf of Tamil people by the new political party will be discussed on this occasion.