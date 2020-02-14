Friday, 14 February 2020 - 15:48

TEACHERS’ – PRINCIPALS’ PROTEST ENDS

806

Views

The protest where 28 trade unions of the Teaching – Principals’ Service participated jointly has ended.



Subsequent to a discussion they had with Additional Secretary of the President Rohana Abeyratne, the General Secretary of the Lanka Teaching Services Union Mahinda Jayasinghe said that they ended the protest.



They launched a protest opposite the Fort Railway Station this morning based on certain demands including removal of salary anomalies in the Teaching – Principals’ Services and not issuing the circular on interim-allowances.



Subsequently, they marched towards the President’s office and engaged in a protest there.