Friday, 14 February 2020 - 15:50

FIFTEEN STUDENTS OF A SCHOOL IN KANDEKETIYA HOSPITALIZED

Fifteen students of Grade 6 of the Badulla – Kandeketiya - Kandakepu-ulpatha Vidyalaya were admitted to the Kandeketiya Hospital today due to an allergy they experienced while at school.



Students who had been cleaning a classroom which had not been opened for a long period of time had faced this situation.



A hospital spokesman said that their condition was not serious.