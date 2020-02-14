Friday, 14 February 2020 - 16:50

INSTRUCTIONS TO USE WATER BEING PROVIDED THROUGH BOWSERS TO PEOPLE IN KALUTARA AND SURROUNDING AREAS, FOR DRINKING PURPOSES ONLY

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board requests people in Kalutara and surrounding areas where water is being provided in bowsers, only for drinking purposes.



The Board said that due to the prevailing dry weather, sea water has flowed into the water of the Kalu River.



Since the water of this river is not suitable for drinking due to salinity in the water, this water can be used for all other purposes other than drinking, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board said.



Water is supplied in bowsers to Wadduwa, Kalutara, Beruwala, Payagala, Aluthgama, Bombuwala Pilamnaawatte and Bentara.