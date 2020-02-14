A+MEETING+BETWEEN+THE+PRIME+MINISTER+AND+THE+PRESIDENT+OF+GUINEA+BISSAU

Friday, 14 February 2020 - 16:56

A meeting between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the President of Guinea Bissau Umaro Cissoko Embalo was held this morning at Temple Trees.

The President of Guinea Bissau appreciated the Ambassadorial contacts Sri Lanka has spread across the African Continent.

President Umaro Cissoko said further that as a Western African country, his country would give total support to strengthening further these contacts.

Attention was focused on creating a friendly relationship between the two countries during this instance, exchange of Agricultural Specialist knowledge of the two countries was also subject to discussion.

The President of Guinea Bissau said that his state has given priority to cultivating Cashew nuts.

He expressed his appreciation regarding the development of engineering technology and said that he was able to see how the bridges etc., were being created on his way to the city from the Airport. He has also said that his government is interesting in exchanging engineering technology as well.

The Prime Minister’s Media Division said that during the meeting it was discussed regarding providing opportunities to students of Guinea Bissau to engage in studies in Universities in Sri Lanka as well as in institutes of higher education and to provide training and higher education studies as well.