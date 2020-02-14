Friday, 14 February 2020 - 17:44

STATE MINISTER C. B. RATNAYAKE ORDERS INDIVIDUALS WHO SET FIRE IN THE HILLS, BE ARRESTED

658

Views

State Minister of Train Services C. B. Ratnayake said that immediate steps should be taken to arrest persons who set fires in mountain forest reserves.



The State Minister made this comment when he participated at the Ambagamuwa Local Development Committee meeting today.