Friday, 14 February 2020 - 17:49

A SRI LANKAN WHO TRIED TO FLEE TO PORTUGAL THROUGH ITALY, TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

A Sri Lankan who attempted to submit false documents and flee to Portugal through Italy was taken into custody at dawn today at the Katunayake Airport.



The Airport Immigration and Emigration officials discovered that the Visa he had for Portugal was false. This individual, a 35 year old is a resident of Jaffna.