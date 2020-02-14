Top
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 18:06
A WOMAN RIDING A MOTORBIKE WHILE DRUNK, ARRESTED
A woman riding a motorbike while being drunk was taken into custody in the city of Anuradhapura.
The Police said that this woman was arrested during an inspection of drunk drivers, last night.
She was a 34 year old married woman from Anuradhapura – Kurundankulama.
Later this woman was released on police bail and ordered to be present in Court next Monday.
