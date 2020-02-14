National+Salaries+Commission+gazetted

Friday, 14 February 2020 - 21:20

A National Salaries Commission has been established to provide guidance and assistance to the Government in formulating and executing a National Salaries Policy.

The Commission has been established by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in accordance with the powers vested upon him under the Article 33 of the Constitution.

With the establishment of this Commission the National Salaries and Cadre Commission established on March 18TH, 2019 and subsequent amendments to it will be abolished.

The gazette notification announcing the establishment of this new Commission was issued last night.

The purpose is to appropriately meet the workforce needs of both public and private sectors by reviewing all remuneration structures including salaries and wages in the public and private sectors to maintain the continuous sustainability of earnings.