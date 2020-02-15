Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:01

Beijing orders 14-day quarantine for returnees

129

Views

It has been reported that Beijing has ordered everyone returning to the city to go into quarantine for 14 days or risk punishment in the latest attempt to contain the deadly new Covid 19 coronavirus.



Residents were told to "self-quarantine or go to designated venues to quarantine" after returning to the Chinese capital from holidays.



The measure came as Egypt confirmed the first coronavirus case in Africa.



Over 1,300 people have died from the virus, which originated in Wuhan city.