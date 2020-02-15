10+kilos+of+gold+seized+from+the+seas+off+Jaffna

Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 10:21

Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 2 persons with a stock of gold being smuggled in the sea area of Madagal yesterday.

On receipt of information, the Navy conducted a special naval operation in the sea area of Madagal and managed to seize this consignment of gold being smuggled from Sri Lanka, by a dinghy.

The seized consignment contained 14kg of gold which has been estimated to be valued at 100 million rupees.