Coronavirus+cases+rise+to+more+than+67+thousand+globally

Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 13:06

The novel coronavirus has now infected more than 67 thousand people globally, the vast majority in mainland China.

The death toll is at least 1,526, including three people outside mainland China.

China says over 1,700 medical workers have been infected by the virus, and six have died.

It has been reported that Beijing has ordered everyone returning to the city to go into quarantine for 14 days or risk punishment in the latest attempt to contain the deadly new Covid 19 coronavirus.

Residents were told to "self-quarantine or go to designated venues to quarantine" after returning to the Chinese capital from holidays.

The measure came as Egypt confirmed the first coronavirus case in Africa.