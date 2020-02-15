A+meeting+between+Mahinda+and+Maithree+next+week

Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 13:06

A special discussion will be held between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse and Chairman of the SLFP, former President Maithripala Sirisena next Tuesday.

General Secretary of the SLFP, Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that the discussion will be held at Temple trees.

National Organiser of the SLPP Basil Rajapakse and Minister Dallas Allahaperuma wil represent the SLPP.

Minister Nimal Siri Pala De Silva, General Secretary Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara and UPFA General Secretary Minister Mahinda Amaraweera will participate in the discussion representing the SLFP.