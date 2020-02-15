Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 21:31

Signs of Sajith’s new alliance losing the swan symbol

A spokesperson for the New democratic front says that they will agree to give the swan symbol only if the new alliance lead by the UNP will contest the upcoming general election as the new democratic front.



He further noted that however neither the UNP nor a member party of the alliance have discussed with the new democratic front regarding its symbol.



Meanwhile expressing his views at a media briefing in Colombo today the former general secretary of the UNP Tissa Attanayake said that the New Democratic Front has agreed to give the swan symbol for the upcoming general election.





