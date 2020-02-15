Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 21:34

A request from Sri Lankan sailors arrested in Nigeria

A group of Sri Lankan ship crew who are under the custody of the Nigerian navy requests to interfere for their release as they may get convicted for crimes they have not committed.



66 individuals including 7 Sri Lankan were arrested by the Nigerian navy in December over alleged illegal bunkering and were handed over to the Nigerian Economics and Financial Crimes Commission.



While the captain of the ship is a Sri Lankan national, Nigerian media reported that 57 Nigerian national and 2 Gana national are among the arrested.



However speaking to us the crew revealed that on the 12th of December last year, 47 days after leaving Morocco, the ship received crude oil from a Nigerian ship under the orders of the Montinoro company.



Thereafter the ship has been confiscated by the Nigerian navy on the 13th of December while they were travelling towards Gana.



