Foreign Ministry summons US Ambassador to Sri Lanka

Minister of External Affairs Dinesh Gunawardana says that the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka will be summoned this morning, to convey the government’s stance regarding the travel restrictions imposed on the Army Commander.

The Minister expressed these views after a convention in Kegalle yesterday.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Government of Sri Lanka takes strong objection to the imposition of travel restrictions on Lt. Gen. Silva and his immediate family members by the Government of the United States, based on independently unverified information.