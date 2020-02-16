Top
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 8:24
Rathugala indigenous leader who was assaulted, hospitalized
It was reported that the Rathugala indigenous leader SUDA WANNILA ATHTHO had been assaulted by an individual engaged in the illegal sand trade.
He said that a dispute over a route used to transport sand had led to the assault.
Police said that a suspect had been arrested and was released on bail.
