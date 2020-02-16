HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
Rathugala+indigenous+leader+who+was+assaulted%2C+hospitalized
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 8:24
Rathugala indigenous leader who was assaulted, hospitalized
634

Views

It was reported that the Rathugala indigenous leader SUDA WANNILA ATHTHO had been assaulted by an individual engaged in the illegal sand trade.

He said that a dispute over a route used to transport sand had led to the assault.

Police said that a suspect had been arrested and was released on bail.

Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON ANDROID & APPLE
HOT VIDEO
Udayanga Weeratunga, remanded till February 17
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 6:24
HiruNews
HiruNews
More Hot Videos...
    Share  596 Views
HiruNews
International News
Beijing orders 14-day quarantine for returnees
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:01
HiruNews
It has been reported that Beijing has ordered everyone returning to the city to go into...
Read More
    Share   161 Views
Japan reports 1st death from coronavirus
 Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
HiruNews
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
    Share   971 Views
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
HiruNews
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
    Share   350 Views
South Korea's Parasite makes history by winning best picture
 Monday, 10 February 2020 - 11:42
HiruNews
South Korean film Parasite has been named best picture at this year's Oscars, becoming...
Read More
    Share   1,866 Views
Joaquin Phoenix wins Oscar for best Actor
 Monday, 10 February 2020 - 9:59
HiruNews
Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins best Actor Oscar for "Joker"
Read More
    Share   318 Views
See All
HiruNews
Facebook Mark Zuckerberg boss urges tighter regulation
 Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:47
    Share   14 Views
HiruNews
Facebook cancels San Francisco summit on coronavirus fears
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 6:59
    Share   32 Views
HiruNews
The price of big onion has risen in the market again
 Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
    Share   204 Views
HiruNews
Singapore tourism to take 'significant hit' in 2020 due to coronavirus, up to 30% fewer visitors expected
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
    Share   71 Views
HiruNews
Amazon pulls out of major tech show
 Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:39
    Share   138 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
HiruNews
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
  Share   1,317 Views
MOST VIEWED NEWS
HiruNews
England in South Africa Tourists win second T20 by two runs to level series
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:02
    Share   258 Views
HiruNews
England recall Keaton Jennings and Ben Foakes for Sri Lanka tour
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
    Share   598 Views
HiruNews
Bangladesh Beat India To Win Maiden Under-19 Title
 Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 22:07
    Share   1,794 Views
HiruNews
India penalized for slow over-rate in fourth T20I
 Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:15
    Share   881 Views
HiruNews
Security key to South Africa's mooted tour of Pakistan
 Saturday, 01 February 2020 - 7:10
    Share   629 Views
See All
HiruNews
News Image
HiruNews
Caroline Flack: TV presenter dies at 40
Read More
HiruNews
Billy Ocean spreads love with Nothing Will Stand In Our Way
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:20
    Share   123 Views
HiruNews
Macaulay Culkin defends Michael Jackson
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:45
    Share   303 Views
HiruNews
Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant at Oscars in tuxedo inspired by late NBA star
 Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
    Share   322 Views
HiruNews
Kirk Douglas, a legend from Hollywood's golden age of movies, dies at 103
 Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 7:03
    Share   427 Views
HiruNews
Billy Ray Cyrus would 'die' for Lil Nas X
 Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 6:46
    Share   488 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
2,295 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
78,382 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
26,159 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
55,249 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
252 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
122,181 Views
Top
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company