Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 12:43

US ambassador meets with foreign minister

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz today met with Minister of External Affairs Dinesh Gunawardana.



The US Ambassdor was summoned, to convey the Sri Lankan government’s stance regarding the travel restrictions imposed on the Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavindra Silva.



The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Government of Sri Lanka takes strong objection to the imposition of travel restrictions on Lt. Gen. Silva and his immediate family members by the Government of the United States, based on independently unverified information.