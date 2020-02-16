Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 12:45

Number of new cases from coronavirus drops in China - 70 more infected in the Japanese cruise liner

The number of new cases from China's coronavirus epidemic dropped for a third consecutive day, as the World Health Organization chief warned it was "impossible" to predict how the outbreak would develop.



Global concern remains high about the spread of the virus, which first emerged in China's central Hubei province in December, with the first death outside Asia reported in France this weekend.



The death toll jumped to 1,665 in mainland China after 142 more people died from the virus.



More than 68,000 people have now been infected - but the number of new cases of the COVID-19 strain continued to decline.



In the meantime, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 on a quarantined ship off Japan's coast has risen to 355.



Furthermore the technical committee appointed by the health ministry for a progress evaluation on the steps taken by Sri Lanka regarding the COVID-19 virus is scheduled to meet tomorrow.