Top
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 12:46
Education ministry considers suspending first term tests
The Education Ministry’s attention has been drawn towards doing away with the 1st Term Test at schools.
Accordingly it is hoped to give students more freedom to engage in sports-meets and other extra-curricular activities.
The Ministry hopes to establish a student centric education system instead of an exam centric one.
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 13:36
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:01
It has been reported that Beijing has ordered everyone returning to the city to go into...
Read More
Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 11:42
South Korean film Parasite has been named best picture at this year's Oscars, becoming...
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 9:59
Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins best Actor Oscar for "Joker"
Read More
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:47
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 6:59
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:39
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 13:01
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:02
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 22:07
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:15
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:20
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:45
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 7:03
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 6:46
Hiru News Programme Segments
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company