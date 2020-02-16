Sri+Lankan+government+expresses+strong+protest+to+the+US+ambassador+on+the+travel+ban+against+army+commander-+Request+made+to+review+it

Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 16:05

Sri Lankan government has requested the United States Government to review the travel ban imposed by them on army commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva and his family members.



The request has been made when US ambassador to Sri Lanka AlainaTeplitz met with the minister of foreign affairs Dinesh Gunawardena at the foreign ministry today.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has formally conveyed to the US Ambassador Sri Lanka’s strong objections on the imposition of travel restrictions on the army commander.

The Ambassador has informed that she would convey the concerns of the Government of Sri Lanka to the US government.



