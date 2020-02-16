Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 19:14
President inspects the Colombo port city
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has engaged in an inspection tour at the Colombo port city this afternoon.
The president’s media unit noted that attention was drawn towards the port city plan at the national law convention which commenced under the auspices of the president.
Colombo port city is being constructed as an extension of the Colombo city.
China Communication Construction Company is investing 1.4 billion US dollars for the land filling and infrastructure activities while another 15 million US dollars will be invested for building construction.
VIDEO VIDEO
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 13:36
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:01
It has been reported that Beijing has ordered everyone returning to the city to go into...
Read More
Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 11:42
South Korean film Parasite has been named best picture at this year's Oscars, becoming...
Read More
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 9:59
Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins best Actor Oscar for "Joker"
Read More
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:47
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 6:59
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:39
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE
Read More
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 13:01
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:02
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 22:07
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:15
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:20
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:45
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 7:03
Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 6:46
Hiru News Programme Segments
Copyright © 2020 Lotus Technologies (Private) Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Top
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company