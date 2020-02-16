President+inspects+the+Colombo+port+city

Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 19:14

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has engaged in an inspection tour at the Colombo port city this afternoon.

The president’s media unit noted that attention was drawn towards the port city plan at the national law convention which commenced under the auspices of the president.

Colombo port city is being constructed as an extension of the Colombo city.

China Communication Construction Company is investing 1.4 billion US dollars for the land filling and infrastructure activities while another 15 million US dollars will be invested for building construction.



