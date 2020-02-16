Nepal evacuates its’ students from Wuhan

Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 19:19

A patient in Taiwan has died from COVID-19, marking the first such death on the island since the epidemic spread from mainland China.



Meanwhile Nepal evacuated 175 of its nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan today, after protests by parents of students studying in the city.



According to Nepal’s health ministry a plane operated by state-owned Nepal Airlines carrying 134 men and 41 women, mostly students, has landed at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport before dawn.

All evacuees will be held in quarantine for two weeks in the nearby town of Bhaktapur.



The government of Hubei province, the centre of China's coronavirus outbreak, said today that a ban will be imposed on vehicle traffic across the province to curb the spread of the virus.

In a published document, it said police cars, ambulances, vehicles carrying essential goods, or other vehicles related to public service would be exempted.

It also stated that companies cannot resume work without first receiving permission from the government.



The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 on the quarantined ship Diamond Princess has risen to 355.

Meanwhile the Chinese foreign minister notes that allegations leveled by the US stating that coronavirus is a result of a biological weapon test, is false.

Expressing his views at a conference held in Germany he further state that he will not waste his time to respond to statement made by the US.



The novel coronavirus has infected more than 69,000 people globally, mostly in mainland China. The death toll is 1,670, including people outside mainland China.



