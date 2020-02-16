Top
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 19:16
A challenge for former President Maithri from a state minister
Former President Maithripala Sirisena says that the party should not become a problem in order to develop the country.
He expressed this view at a rally held in Polonnaruwa yesterday.
He further noted that the focus of all should be find answers to the problems of the public.
However state minister Roshan Ranasinghe says that It is only ethical for SLFP to contest independently in order to ascertain how much support they can get from Polonnaruwa.
He expressed this view in Polonnaruwa today.
