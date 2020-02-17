DRY+WEATHER+IN+MANY+PARTS+OF+THE+ISLAND

Monday, 17 February 2020 - 10:05

The Meteorology Department says that dry weather will prevail in many parts of the island today (17).

Anyhow, in a statement issued by the Department this morning (17) it was stated that rain or thundershowers could occur after 2.00 pm in a few places in the Sabaragamuwa Province as well as in the districts of Kalutara, Galle and Matara.

The speed of winds in Hambantota, Moneragala and Puttalam districts could increase up to about 40 kilometers per hour from time to time.