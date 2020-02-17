Top
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 10:05
PUNISHMENT IN COURT FOR THE MARRIED INDIVIDUAL WHO MOLESTED AN UNDERAGE GIRL
The Court decided recently to sentence a person who was charged and found guilty of raping an underage girl on 20 August 2018 to 12 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 10,000.
It was the Panadura Provincial High Court that imposed this sentence and the fine on a married man resident at Millaniya, Bandaragama.
Delivering the verdict, the judge said that the complaint and charge made against the Defendant has been proved beyond doubt during the court hearing of the case.
Our Correspondent said that this case had been filed against the Defendant by the Attorney General.
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 5:56
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:41
The IMF head said yesterday, that the Covid 19 coronavirus epidemic could damage global...
Read More
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:36
The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,700 today, after 100...
Read More
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:01
It has been reported that Beijing has ordered everyone returning to the city to go into...
Read More
Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:47
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 6:59
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:39
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:45
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 13:01
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:02
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 22:07
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:51
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:20
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:45
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 7:03
Hiru News Programme Segments
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company