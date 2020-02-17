Americans+from+quarantined+cruise+ship+flown+from+Japan

Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:36

The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,700 today, after 100 more people died in hard-hit Hubei province.

Meanwhile, two planes carrying Americans from the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess have left Japan.

The aircraft chartered by the US government departed Tokyo's Haneda Airport in the early hours of Monday.

There were some 400 Americans on board the ship, which has been held since 3rd February due to infections from the new coronavirus which has hit China.

At least 40 US citizens are infected and will be treated in Japan.