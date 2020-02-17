THREE PERAHERAS DURING THE SAME PERIOD, A SHORTAGE OF TAME ELEPHANTS

Monday, 17 February 2020 - 9:51

Since auspicious times to hold the peraheras of the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Dewala of the historic Sri Dalada Maligawa and the Dondra Sri Vishnu Maha Dewala have fallen during the same period, the Diyawadana Nilame of the Sri Dalada Maligawa Pradeep Nilanga Dela said that they will have to face a severe crisis regarding the use of tame elephants.

As of now, there are 105 tame elephants in the country and he said that due to various reasons there are only 80 elephants which can be used for the peraheras during this particular period.

The Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela said that about 70 to 80 elephants are required for the Dalada Perahera, only.

Anyhow, 38 tame elephants taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department and handed over to the custody of the Court are at the Udawalawe Eth Athuru Sewana and at the Pinnawala National Wildlife Park in charge of the Wildlife Department.

President of the Tame Elephant Owners Association, Dhamsiri Bandara Karunaratne requested that arrangements should be made and expedited to release these elephants at least for perahera purposes.