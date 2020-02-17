HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
THREE+PERAHERAS+DURING+THE+SAME+PERIOD%2C+A+SHORTAGE+OF+TAME+ELEPHANTS
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 9:51
THREE PERAHERAS DURING THE SAME PERIOD, A SHORTAGE OF TAME ELEPHANTS
406

Views

Since auspicious times to hold the peraheras of the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Dewala of the historic Sri Dalada Maligawa and the Dondra Sri Vishnu Maha Dewala have fallen during the same period, the Diyawadana Nilame of the Sri Dalada Maligawa Pradeep Nilanga Dela said that they will have to face a severe crisis regarding the use of tame elephants.

As of now, there are 105 tame elephants in the country and he said that due to various reasons there are only 80 elephants which can be used for the peraheras during this particular period.

The Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela said that about 70 to 80 elephants are required for the Dalada Perahera, only.

Anyhow, 38 tame elephants taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department and handed over to the custody of the Court are at the Udawalawe Eth Athuru Sewana and at the Pinnawala National Wildlife Park in charge of the Wildlife Department.

President of the Tame Elephant Owners Association, Dhamsiri Bandara Karunaratne requested that arrangements should be made and expedited to release these elephants at least for perahera purposes. 

Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON ANDROID & APPLE
HOT VIDEO
Sri Lankan government expresses strong protest to the US ambassador on the travel ban against army commander- Request made to review it
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 5:56
HiruNews
HiruNews
More Hot Videos...
    Share  385 Views
HiruNews
International News
COVID-19 could damage global growth in 2020: IMF
 Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:41
HiruNews
The IMF head said yesterday, that the Covid 19 coronavirus epidemic could damage global...
Read More
    Share   569 Views
Americans from quarantined cruise ship flown from Japan
 Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:36
HiruNews
The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,700 today, after 100...
Read More
    Share   120 Views
Beijing orders 14-day quarantine for returnees
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:01
HiruNews
It has been reported that Beijing has ordered everyone returning to the city to go into...
Read More
    Share   226 Views
Japan reports 1st death from coronavirus
 Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
HiruNews
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
    Share   1,017 Views
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
HiruNews
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
    Share   367 Views
See All
HiruNews
Facebook Mark Zuckerberg boss urges tighter regulation
 Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:47
    Share   48 Views
HiruNews
Facebook cancels San Francisco summit on coronavirus fears
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 6:59
    Share   48 Views
HiruNews
The price of big onion has risen in the market again
 Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
    Share   281 Views
HiruNews
Singapore tourism to take 'significant hit' in 2020 due to coronavirus, up to 30% fewer visitors expected
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
    Share   79 Views
HiruNews
Amazon pulls out of major tech show
 Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:39
    Share   149 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
HiruNews
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
  Share   1,520 Views
MOST VIEWED NEWS
HiruNews
Eoin Morgan leads side to victory in stunning chase of 223
 Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:45
    Share   220 Views
HiruNews
Ishant Sharma Clears Fitness Test, Set To Join Team India In New Zealand
 Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 13:01
    Share   187 Views
HiruNews
England in South Africa Tourists win second T20 by two runs to level series
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:02
    Share   360 Views
HiruNews
England recall Keaton Jennings and Ben Foakes for Sri Lanka tour
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
    Share   622 Views
HiruNews
Bangladesh Beat India To Win Maiden Under-19 Title
 Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 22:07
    Share   1,821 Views
See All
HiruNews
News Image
HiruNews
Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis
Read More
HiruNews
Caroline Flack: TV presenter dies at 40
 Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:51
    Share   122 Views
HiruNews
Billy Ocean spreads love with Nothing Will Stand In Our Way
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:20
    Share   167 Views
HiruNews
Macaulay Culkin defends Michael Jackson
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:45
    Share   369 Views
HiruNews
Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant at Oscars in tuxedo inspired by late NBA star
 Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
    Share   342 Views
HiruNews
Kirk Douglas, a legend from Hollywood's golden age of movies, dies at 103
 Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 7:03
    Share   452 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
9 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
78,477 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
26,174 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
55,313 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
270 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
122,253 Views
Top
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company