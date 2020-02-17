PRICE+OF+A+KILO+OF+BIG+ONIONS+RISES+TO+240

Monday, 17 February 2020 - 9:33

Consumers say that the price of big onions in the market is once again increasing.

A spokesman at the Dambulla Economic Center said that the wholesale price of a kilo of big onions is now Rs. 240.

At the same time, the wholesale price of a kilo of Red Onions is now Rs. 340.

It is said that the reason for this situation is the ban imposed by India on exporting onions and the Corona Virus which is spreading across the world as a result of which big onions are not being imported.