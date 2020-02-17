Monday, 17 February 2020 - 10:44

TODAY IS DECISIVE FOR NEW PARTIES

734

Views

The period allocated for submitting applications for registering new political parties ends today.



A spokesman of the Elections Commission said that about 77 new political parties have applied for registration.



The Elections Commission called for applications for registration under the Parliamentary Elections Act bearing Number- Revised 1981 of the Parliamentary Elections Amendment Act No. 58 of 2009.



The Elections Commission is considering the applications received as of now based on criteria of the commission and subsequently relevant interviews will be carried out.



At present 70 political parties have been registered at the Elections Commission.