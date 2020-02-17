Top
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 10:44
TODAY IS DECISIVE FOR NEW PARTIES
The period allocated for submitting applications for registering new political parties ends today.
A spokesman of the Elections Commission said that about 77 new political parties have applied for registration.
The Elections Commission called for applications for registration under the Parliamentary Elections Act bearing Number- Revised 1981 of the Parliamentary Elections Amendment Act No. 58 of 2009.
The Elections Commission is considering the applications received as of now based on criteria of the commission and subsequently relevant interviews will be carried out.
At present 70 political parties have been registered at the Elections Commission.
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 5:56
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:41
The IMF head said yesterday, that the Covid 19 coronavirus epidemic could damage global...
Read More
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:36
The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,700 today, after 100...
Read More
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:01
It has been reported that Beijing has ordered everyone returning to the city to go into...
Read More
Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:47
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 6:59
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:39
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:45
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 13:01
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:02
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 22:07
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:51
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:20
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:45
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 7:03
Hiru News Programme Segments
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company