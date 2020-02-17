Monday, 17 February 2020 - 10:43

ANURA EXPLAINS THE REASON FOR THE SHORTAGE OF FERTILIZER

The Jathika Jana Balavegaya said that the reason for the shortage of fertilizer that prevails at present is because there was a failure to pay companies from which the government of good governance imported fertilizer.



The leader, Member of Parliament Anura Kumara Dissanayake made this comment at a conference of the Party held yesterday in Anuradhapura.





