A+DISCUSSION+WITH+REPRESENTATIVES+OF+THE+AMERICAN+CONGRESS+AS+WELL+REGARDING+THE+BAN+IMPOSED+ON+THE+ARMY+COMMANDER

Monday, 17 February 2020 - 10:47

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardena said that a discussion will be held today with a group of representatives of the American Congress regarding the travel ban imposed on Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva and the members of his family.

The American Ambassadress in Sri Lanka Alaina Teplitz was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday in connection with this incident and the Minister in Charge of the Subject expressed the government’s strong objections regarding this issue

At the same time the Minister of Foreign Affairs had requested the Ambassadress to review and reconsider this decision.

She had declared that she will take steps to inform the American Government of all the facts presented.

The Foreign Ministry said previously that the government of the United States of America, had imposed a travel ban on Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva and members of his family based sources that had not been confirmed independently.

