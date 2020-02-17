ISSUING+OF+TICKETS+AT+THE+HORTON+PLAINS+NATIONAL+WILDLIFE+PARK+ONLY+UP+TO+2.30PM

Monday, 17 February 2020 - 9:22

The person in charge of Horton Plains P. K. M. P. Pradeep Kumara says that it has been decided to suspend issuing of tickets to enter the park after 2.30pm for tourist arriving to view the Horton Plains National Wildlife Park.



Previously, tourists were issued tickets until 6.00 pm. He pointed out that in order to view Worlds’ End and the Bakers’ Falls and the Horton Plains, tourists have to travel a distance of 9 kilometers and that it takes a minimum of 4 hours.



He also said that this decision was made, giving the opportunity for animals inherent to Horton Plains to be free after 6 in the evening.