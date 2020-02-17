SHOOTING+IN+BALAPITIYA

Monday, 17 February 2020 - 9:04

A 36 year old individual was shot at this morning at Balapitiya – Weliwathugoda.

The Ahungalle Police said that two persons arrived on a motorbike at a house, carried out the shooting and fled.

The individual who sustained serious injuries in the shooting was admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital and later transferred to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

The reason for the shooting has not yet been discovered.



