Election+Commission+writes+to+the+President+regarding+the+election+dates

Monday, 17 February 2020 - 13:10

The Election Commission has written to the President with regard to the date to hold the General Election.

A spokesman of the Commission stated that if the parliament is dissolved on March 2nd, the most suitable date to hold the election would be April 25th.

He also said that it would be disputable if the election is held on April 30th Because May Day falls on the following day.

In addition, the election cannot be held early May as The Wesak Festival falls in the first week of May.

According to the 19th Amendment, the parliament could be dissolved as it completes four and half year by March 2.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stated in a public rally held in Hali Ela that the parliament will be dissolved on the first occasion granted under the Constitution.