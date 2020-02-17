Top
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 13:13
Udayanga Weerathunga case postponed to this afternoon in the absences of Attorney Generals representatives;
The Case against former Sri Lankan ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga was postponed until this afternoon in the absence of lawyers both of the defendant and the Attorney General.
The case was called before the Colombo Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake this morning.
However, the Magistrate put off the case to this afternoon as the lawyers were absent to appear in the case.
Former Sri Lankan ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga was arrested at the Katunayake International Airport last Friday.
CID wanted him with regard to the investigations in connection with MiG deal.
Later he was remanded until today and was admitted to the prison hospital.
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 5:56
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:41
The IMF head said yesterday, that the Covid 19 coronavirus epidemic could damage global...
Read More
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:36
The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,700 today, after 100...
Read More
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:01
It has been reported that Beijing has ordered everyone returning to the city to go into...
Read More
Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:47
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 6:59
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:39
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:45
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 13:01
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:02
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 22:07
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:51
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:20
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:45
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 7:03
Hiru News Programme Segments
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company