THERE IS ONLY A STRUGGLE FOR POWER IN THE UNP – ANURA KUMARA

Monday, 17 February 2020 - 15:58

Leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, Member of Parliament Anura Kumara Dissanayake said that there is a struggle for power and positions within the United National Party only.

He made this comment while addressing a conference of the Party held in Anuradhapura yesterday.

He further said that the UNP has conflicts regarding positions since a period of 15 years ago.